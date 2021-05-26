newsbreak-logo
WR KhaDarel Hodge Signs Tender With Browns

By Rocco Nuosci
brownsnation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooks like Cleveland Browns receiver KhaDarel Hodge will remain in northeast Ohio for at least a little while longer. On Wednesday, the Browns wideout agreed to sign a contract tender from the team that was originally offered back in March. The tender is worth $2.133 million according to Brad Stainbrook...

