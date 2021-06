Struggling with what to get dad this Father's Day? We've got you covered!. We rounded up our favorite out-of-the-box deals and getaways from our partner site, CertifiKID, to share with you (you won't find any neckties on this list!). Dad is sure to love any one of these great gifts, which range from the funny to the thoughtful. Plus, because we're all in need of a getaway, we added a few travel deals. Perhaps surprise dad with a trip away this Father's Day!