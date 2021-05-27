Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 casting leak could confirm a time travel saga

By Ryan Britt
Inverse
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s (probably) back! After saying goodbye to Star Trek, seemingly forever, one beloved Next Generation cast member may be returning for Star Trek: Picard Season 2. During a Cameo video message to a fan, actor John de Lancie gave an update on filming Picard Season 2. While discussing his co-stars, de Lancie let slip the name of an actor whose character we’d assumed was gone for good. But could there be another explanation for his admission?

www.inverse.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spiner
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Patrick Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Star Trek#Next Generation#Trekmovie#Commander Data#Paramount#First Contact Day Back#Inverse#Tng
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Travel
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesInverse

Strange New Worlds timeline leak could mean a major Star Trek retcon

Not counting the J.J. Abrams film in 2009, the launch of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will constitute the third prequel to Star Trek: The Original Series. But, when exactly will Strange New Worlds take place?. Conventional wisdom here suggests that the majority of the upcoming Paramount+ series will be...
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

‘Star Trek: Discovery’ cast and creators interview

Watch our lively chat with “Star Trek: Discovery’ stars Anthony Rapp, Wilson Cruz, Mary Wiseman and Blu del Barrio pls co-showrunner/Executive Producers Michelle Paradise. Together they join Gold Derby editors Tom O’Neil and Rob Licuria for a memorable Q&A about the highlights, key scenes and goosebump moments of season 3. What did they think of Burnham’s journey to the captain’s chair?
TV Series/Film

Star Trek: Lower Decks Season 2: Release Date, Cast and More

The first season of the animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks was one of the funniest shows of 2020, and thankfully it won’t be long until the second season arrives. Here is everything you need to know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 2. Star Trek Lower Decks Season...
TV SeriesPosted by
geekspin

Meet the Star Trek: Prodigy cast and their characters

Paramount+ has finally announced the voice actors that will star alongside Kate Mulgrew in its upcoming animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. On Monday, the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service revealed that Ella Purnell (Army of the Dead), Brett Gray (On My Block), Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth), Dee Bradley Baker (SpongeBob SquarePants), Angus Imrie (The Crown), and Rylee Alazraqui (Doug Unplugs) will lend their voices to the six young aliens featured in the first-ever Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences.
TV SeriesIGN

Star Trek: Prodigy's Voice Cast Announced Alongside First-Look Images

Star Trek: Prodigy has offered fans a first look at the starship crew manning the upcoming animated series, premiering on Paramount+ in the US later this year. The six young alien starship crew members include Rok-Tahk (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui), a Brikar, and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl who is described as being "a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals," together with Dal (Brett Gray), a hopeful 17-year-old from an unknown species, who apparently "fancies himself a maverick" of the crew.
TV Seriesvitalthrills.com

Picard Season 2 Trailer Released for Captain Picard Day

Today is Captain Picard Day, and in honor of that occasion, Paramount+ has released a new Star Trek: Picard Season 2 trailer featuring Q (John de Lancie). You can check out the trailer in the player below. In the trailer, we get a look at the return of Q, as...
TV Seriesthemoviebox.net

Star Trek: Picard - Season 2 — Official Teaser

The official teaser has been released for Season 2 of "Star Trek: Picard," the 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' spin-off, starring Patrick Stewart as the now-retired Starfleet admiral Jean-Luc Picard. The sci-fi series, which is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman and Akiva Goldsman, will return with its second season sometime...
TV Seriesohionewstime.com

“Star Trek: Picard” Season 2 Teaser Faces Jean-Luc with Q (Video) | Entertainment

On the first contact date (April 5th), Paramount + revealed that John de Lancie is bringing his iconic stuff. Star Trek From letter Q Picard.. And now, for Captain Picard Day, the streaming service has released another treat that includes the god of tricksters. And Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard. (((Star Trek Fans celebrate Captain Picard Day in honor of the fictional annual event on June 16th. USS Enterprise-D For school children on the ship, as seen in next generation.. )
MoviesMiddletown Press

Paramount Plus Releases 'Star Trek: Picard' Teaser (TV News Roundup)

The teaser was released on June 16 in honor of Captain Picard Day, a celebration of a fictional annual event held aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D, as seen in “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”. More from Variety. John de Lancie Talks Reprising Q on 'Star Trek: Picard': 'You Can Never Go...
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

New Teaser For Star Trek: Picard’s Second Season Brings Us Q and Alternate Timeline

It’s the return of everyone’s favorite single-letter, omnipotent, immortal, alien being! The first teaser for Star Trek: Picard‘s second season has dropped and it’s not shy about showing off who this season’s nostalgia-pleasing returning character is. John de Lancie returns as Q, the tricksy extra-dimensional being who happens to have a penchant for messing around with Patrick Stewart’s John Luc Picard. It seems he’s up to some massive space-time manipulation this time around, pulling the entire cast of the show into an alternate future.