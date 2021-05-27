Star Trek: Picard’s Season 2 casting leak could confirm a time travel saga

Star Trek: Prodigy has offered fans a first look at the starship crew manning the upcoming animated series, premiering on Paramount+ in the US later this year. The six young alien starship crew members include Rok-Tahk (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui), a Brikar, and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl who is described as being "a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals," together with Dal (Brett Gray), a hopeful 17-year-old from an unknown species, who apparently "fancies himself a maverick" of the crew.