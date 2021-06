Siler City - William "Billy" Albright of Siler City, passed away on Friday, May 21st 2021 at Wake Forest Baptist Health. He had courageously battled cancer. Billy was born February 22, 1949. He was the son of Worth and Louise Simmons Albright. He was predeceased in death by his parents and brother Millis. Billy was a member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church. He graduated from Coleridge School. There he met the love of his life, Brenda Brown.