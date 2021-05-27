Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmwood Park, NJ

Police: Elmwood Park Man Stabbed In Chest Refuses Help, Gets Ride To Hospital

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpiDr_0aCcHTjh00
Elmwood Terrace Apartments, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: GoogleMaps / INSET: EPPD

A 32-year-old Elmwood Park man who was stabbed in the chest Wednesday night wasn't cooperating with investigators, authorities said.

The victim refused police and medical assistance after a call came in from the Elmwood Terrace Apartments around 5:30 p.m., Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

"He was bleeding pretty heavily," Foligno said, adding that no weapon was recovered.

A family member drove the victim to the hospital, the chief said.

Meanwhile, detectives were trying to determine what happened.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
108K+
Followers
21K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elmwood Park, NJ
Elmwood Park, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Orange County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Off-Duty Police Officer Saves Overdose Victim In Area

A man was saved from an overdose death by the quick actions of a police officer in the area. The incident took place on Friday, June 4, in Orange County. Port Jervis Police Officer Ryan Kievit, while off duty, was traveling in his personal vehicle on Route 6 and observed a pick-up truck stopped perpendicular in the roadway blocking both lanes of travel near a curve in the road, said Chief William Worden.
Violent CrimesPosted by
Daily Voice

HEROES: Officers Revive Man At NJ Shooting Range

Three North Jersey officers are being hailed as heroes for performing life-saving measures on a man at a local gun range. Secaucus officer Philip Caruso found the 59-year-old victim without a pulse and not breathing when he arrived at Long Shot Gun Range around 8:30 a.m. June 12, Chief Dennis Miller said.
Bensalem Township, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Trio Arrested For Beating, Robbing Elderly Woman In Bensalem

A trio was arrested on accusations they beat and robbed an elderly woman in Bensalem, authorities said. An investigation began when officers responded to a trailer in the 1400 block of Gibson Road on June 12 and were shown a video -- recorded by an unknown person -- depicting a woman in her 20's punching an elderly woman in the face several times, according to the Bensalem Police Department.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

36-Year-Old Woman Killed In Western Mass Crash

Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating a fatal rollover crash that left a 36-year-old woman dead and a minor with serious injuries. State Police troopers in Westfield responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 90 at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, June 18 in Chicopee, where there was a report of a driver and passenger who suffered serious injuries on the roadway.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Found Outside Walmart In Area

A woman's body who was found dead outside a Walmart in the area is being investigated as an "unattended death." The woman's body was found outside of the Dutchess County Walmart location, in Fishkill, on Wednesday, June 16, said State Police Trooper AJ Hicks. State police would only confirm the...