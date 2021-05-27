Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

4x Oregon 6A State Finalist Zoey Dodson Commits to New Mexico State University

By Madeleine Lepesant
swimswam.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFly and distance free specialist Zoey Dodson have announced her deicison to swim for New Mexico State University beginning in the fall of 2021. Current photo via Zoey Dodson. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

swimswam.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
New Mexico State
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Swimswam#The Oregon High School#Sunset High School#All American#Jesuit High School#Scy Times#Aggies#Fitterandfaster Com#Fitterandfastertour
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Swimming & Surfing
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

40-year march: Only one state doesn't recognize Juneteenth

Forty years after the first state recognized the formal end of slavery in the United States as cause for an official celebration, President Biden signed legislation Thursday making Juneteenth a national holiday. The march from unofficial holiday to a formal day off for most federal employees started in Texas, more...
Kissimmee, FLPosted by
NBC News

Pence heckled at conservative event with shouts of 'traitor'

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence was heckled Friday with calls of “traitor” as he delivered remarks at a conservative policy conference in Kissimmee, Florida. At first, Pence was greeted by cheers when he appeared on stage at the Faith and Freedom Coalition event, which was billed as charting...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Palestinians cancel deal for near-expired COVID vaccines from Israel

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority (PA) cancelled a deal on Friday to receive soon-to-expire COVID-19 vaccines from Israel after an initial Israeli shipment showed an expiration date sooner than had been agreed, the PA health minister said. Israel and the PA announced a vaccine swap deal...