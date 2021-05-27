Cancel
Waterford, CT

Waterford's Hage outlasts Stonington's Hamm to win ECC girls' single title

By Gavin Keefe
The Day
 23 days ago
Waterford´s Sarah Hage returns the ball to Stonington´s Maddie Hamm during Wednesday's ECC girls' tennis singles final at Stonington High School. Hage won 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. (Dana Jensen/The Day)

Stonington — Three hours, 16 minutes after the Eastern Connecticut Conference girls' tennis singles championship started, an exhausted Sarah Hage walked off the court as the new champion.

Waterford's Hage, the top seed and a freshman, mustered up the energy to rally from 4-1 down in the third set against Stonington junior Maddie Hamm, outlasting the 2019 champion in the marathon match, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

"I'm really, really tired," the unbeaten Hage said. "I think that's probably one of the toughest matches that I've ever played. It was just really, really tough. I can't really believe I won because I was down 4-1."

Hage hadn't lost a set all season prior to Wednesday's final. And she swept the two regular season matches against Hamm, the second seed, both in straight sets.

It was a far different story this time out.

The end result was a fiercely competitive match that will go down as one of the best girls' finals in ECC history.

Hage and Hamm engaged in long and entertaining games that were decided by narrow margins. Both players refused to buckle.

"That was a great match, that really was," Waterford coach Ed Kolnaski said. "I didn't realize it was three hours. My stomach felt like it, that's for sure. ... It was just a battle down to the end. Maddie was playing hard and Sarah was playing hard."

It was a mental as well as a physical battle.

Hage seized the early momentum by winning the last three games in the first set to win 6-3, and building a 3-0 lead in the second set.

But Hamm fought back, breaking Hage's serve twice to tie it at 3-3. Hamm kept the pressure on and eventually won the second set, 6-4, setting up a dramatic deciding set.

By then, fatigue set in for both players, who both began to run out of steam.

"It was really tough," Hamm said. "Third set, I'm sure Sarah knows it, too, your feet start to burn and you're just dying. You feel like you're running a marathon. It felt good, though. I was really happy to get a set. I wanted that really bad. That was an accomplishment in itself."

Hage changed her strategy and didn't take as many risks, patiently hitting deep shots to baseline and waiting for the right moment to try to strike a winner. She eventually took charge in the third set, winning five straight games to close out the match after falling behind 4-1.

"I just tried to keep the ball in," Hage said. "When I saw I had a chance to win it, I tried to win it. Also, in the third set, it was really tough because I was down 4-1. I just had to keep focusing because when I didn't focus, I kept missing shots.

"... When it was 4-3, I got a lot of confidence because I had won two games in a row and I felt really good about how I was playing at that point. I just kept playing that way and I ended up winning."

Kolnaski was impressed with how Hage handled playing on the championship stage for the first time.

"She works hard and she's really tough," Kolnaski said. "She's a great kid, she's an awesome kid."

Hage is one of the few if not the only Waterford player to win an ECC girls' title, according to George Crouse, who's in his 35th season as Stonington coach.

"I can't even remember a Waterford girl (winning)," Crouse said. "There may not have been one. This may be the first."

The doubles finals featured two Stonington duos. Top-seeded Katherine Johnstone and Ekaterina Snegovskikh remained undefeated this season by beating No. 6 Erin Motherway and Emily Fuling, 6-3, 7-5.

"They clicked as a team," Crouse said. "They play very well. It was a tight match. They survived and they're champions."

g.keefe@theday.com

