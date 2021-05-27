Missing child found safe, asleep inside southwest Atlanta home

ATLANTA — A missing 6-year-old in Atlanta has been located safe and asleep inside the house he was reported missing from.

Marcus Grant Jr. was reported missing from 922 Metropolitan Parkway by his father Wednesday evening. He was found asleep beneath a pile of clothes in a closet inside the home just before 11:45 p.m.

The child’s father told police he last saw his son at 4:30 p.m. when the child asked to go to the store with him. Instead, the father reportedly left Marcus with his roommate while he went to the store.

When the father returned home two hours later, Marcus was missing. The roommate told him they had not seen the boy since earlier.

Police have confirmed that Marcus is in good health.

