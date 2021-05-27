Wayne Newton’s Custom Bustleback Mercedes Roadster Could Soon Be Yours
Back in the 1980s, and still to this day, the classic Mercedes SL roadster remains a stylish way to get around town. Of course, if you're a bigshot name in a bigshot city, a run-of-the-mill production luxury car might still not be enough to reflect your true stature. That may be why famed Las Vegas performer Wayne Newton felt the need to customize his own 1981 Mercedes-Benz 380SL to such a high degree. Now, that very car is on sale, at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Las Vegas this June, via Autoblog.www.msn.com