Wayne Newton’s Custom Bustleback Mercedes Roadster Could Soon Be Yours

Mercedes has been making plenty of moves lately, releasing new electric vehicles with new technological innovations, but it's also looking to reinvent the old Mercedes SL by making it the lightweight sports car it was always supposed to be. That got us thinking - could the now-dead Mercedes-Benz SLC benefit from similar introspection? That car died because it didn't evolve, so with a fresh approach that gives the old roadster a modern outlook, could it become a hot seller once more? To find out, we took a crack at designing our own version called the SLA, and as the name suggests, it would borrow much from the premium CLA sedan.