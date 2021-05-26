Cancel
DNR: Watch out for turtles crossing roadways this month

By Jimmie Kaska
nbc15.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking motorists to be aware of turtles crossing roadways this month. According to the DNR, most of the 11 turtle species in Wisconsin breed in late May through June and often need to cross roadways to lay eggs on higher ground.

