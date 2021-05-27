Cancel
Panic, The Purge Star Camron Jones Wants to Play Static Shock

By Jenna Anderson
Cover picture for the articleThe world of films based on DC Comics feels like it's evolving on a daily basis, with a number of new live-action projects based on characters that fans know and love. One particularly highly-anticipated entry on that list is Static Shock, a film adaptation of the hero that has been in the works in some capacity for years. With Michael B. Jordan signed on to produce the project, it feels like we're gradually getting closer to seeing Virgil Hawkins in live-action — and actor Camron Jones would love to play him. While speaking with Jones about his upcoming Amazon Prime series Panic, the actor, who previously appeared on The Purge and Shameless, revealed that Static is one of two comic book characters he'd love to put his stamp on.

