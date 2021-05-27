New Selma road project expected to reroute traffic for 16 months

Motorists who frequent Evans Road in Selma are going to have to find a different route come May 31, when the first phase of a 16-month reconstruction project begins. Traffic from the Interstate 35 access road to Lookout Road will be closed for 10 months in Phase 1 of the $3,347,805 project. The second phase will close Evans from Lookout Road to the city limit at the Union Pacific rail line for another 5-6 months of construction.