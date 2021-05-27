Cancel
Selma, TX

New Selma road project expected to reroute traffic for 16 months

By Jeff B. Flinn
MySanAntonio
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMotorists who frequent Evans Road in Selma are going to have to find a different route come May 31, when the first phase of a 16-month reconstruction project begins. Traffic from the Interstate 35 access road to Lookout Road will be closed for 10 months in Phase 1 of the $3,347,805 project. The second phase will close Evans from Lookout Road to the city limit at the Union Pacific rail line for another 5-6 months of construction.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Selma, TX
City
Comfort, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Catholic Church#I 35#Parking Lots#Union Pacific#Churchgoers#J3 Co#Selma City#Olph
