Automotive history is littered with amazing special editions based on heritage like the legendary BMW M3 CSL, the Subaru Impreza RB320, the Renault Clio Williams, or the Land Rover Defender Heritage Edition. However, those are carefully conceived and brilliantly executed cars that deserve their iconic status. The cars we're looking at here don't. These are the laziest and most cynical special editions ever conceived, all either verging on the ridiculous or fully committing to a concept with a complete lack of self-awareness. Sometimes comical, sometimes head scratching, and all of them absurd.