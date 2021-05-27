Ron Watkins Is Done With Q and Has Moved On to Aliens

Amazon released the final trailer The Tomorrow War, its upcoming time-traveling alien apocalypse blockbuster starring Chris Pratt. The new trailer opens with the encounter between Pratt’s Dan Forester and J.K. Simmons, who in The Tomorrow War plays Dan’s estranged father. There’s some obvious tension between the two men, but as soon as Dan asks for help his father is ready to support him however he can. Even if The Tomorrow War has a lot of action and sci-fi shenanigans, the final trailer tries to remind the viewer there are some real stakes by focusing on family and friends relationships, before the Tomorrow War itself becomes the focus.