Ron Watkins Is Done With Q and Has Moved On to Aliens

By Lucas Ropek
Gizmodo
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRon Watkins, conspiracy-peddler extraordinaire, has found his next gig: leaking “disclosures” about extraterrestrials, Julian Assange-style. Yes, do yourself a favor and check out “AlienLeaks,” a new website Watkins just launched that he claims will be a destination for secret “never before seen” documents and disclosures involving extraterrestrials. In an insult to Assange and actual whistleblowers everywhere, Watkins further stated that the site was “heavily” inspired by WikiLeaks.

Julian Assange
Assange
