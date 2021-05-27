Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Victims of Four Winds fraud set to receive financial disbursement

By Jeff Garcia
news4sanantonio.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO - Victims of the Four Winds fraud scheme are set to receive a significant financial disbursement. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, a U.S. District granted a motion by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas (USAO) to disburse $171,448.24 plus all accrued interest to the victims of the Four Winds fraud scheme. The proceeds will be applied to defendant Gary Cain’s restitution judgment, concluding three years of litigation over Cain’s only significant asset that was at one time valued at over $1.2 million.

news4sanantonio.com
