The Badlands Sabres of the NA3HL have announced the hiring of Brendon Hodge as the team’s first head coach. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity to help expand the game of hockey in the town of Rapid City," said Hodge. "The NA3HL is a great league, and I am also excited to coach in the league again. I had a great experience coaching in Gillette and now we have the opportunity to bring this level of competition to the Black Hills and hopefully help some of our players from not only Rapid City but all across South Dakota expand their games and help them play college hockey."