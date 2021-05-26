Snapchat Adds Secret Picture Vault That Has Parents Concerned

There’s a very particular kind of disappointment that comes from anticipating something so greatly that it falls short of your expectations. Tricia Levenseller’s new fantasy novel Blade of Secrets falls into this category for me, and the best way I can describe my thoughts on this book is “complicated.” There are aspects here that I loved—enough to want to read the sequel due out next year—but it’s difficult to ignore the weaknesses that hindered this book from truly being a new favorite of mine.