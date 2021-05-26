Cancel
Evansville, IN

Official Start to Summer – Evansville Area Swimming Pool 2021 Opening Dates

Liberty
KISS 106
KISS 106
 12 days ago
You can almost smell the chlorine and sunscreen in the air. Summer 2021 is here and unlike last summer, we can actually visit our public pools. Many of the public pools are set to open very soon, but others still need more lifeguards before they can open. Henderson really needs lifeguards, in fact, they have raised the minimum pay to $10 an hour. The pay was $8.50, so that's a pretty big jump. Atkinson pool also needs cashiers and concessions workers. You can see all of the positions and requirements here.

