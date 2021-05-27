Ingenity Nautique GS22e Electric Towboat

Did you know that CARER electric forklifts are available in very high capacity, pneumatic style chassis? With increasing demands to have high-capacity forklifts adhere to Tier 4 compliance, the electric solution is a real alternative. No longer are electric forklifts tied to capacities focused on 3,000 to 10,000 lbs. With advancements in the electrical componentry and higher kilowatt hours, CARER can offer high-capacity forklifts with similar performance as their internal combustion counterparts. Now, mines, mills, manufacturers, ports, lumber, pulp, and paper companies are able to choose from 46 different chassis configurations between 12,000lbs and up to 60,000lbs capacity with the CARER electric forklift solution that best fits their capacity demand.