Ingenity Nautique GS22e Electric Towboat

uncrate.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilt atop a Ram ProMaster, the Solis Pocket is a nearly 18-foot RV and Winnebago's least expensive. $95,736+. The C4 offers a fresh take on the original frame along with a slew of custom-designed components. $3,000+. When the world is unpredictable, comfort matters. At DUER, we believe getting dressed should...

uncrate.com
CarsTrendHunter.com

Affordably Priced Electric CUVs

The 2021 Kia Niro EV has been announced by the automotive brand as its latest electric vehicle model that will offer a range of safety and comfort features at a competitive price point. The vehicle is outfitted with DriveWise Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including Highway Driving Assist, Leading Vehicle Departure Alert, Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control and more. The vehicle also boasts wireless access to Apple CarPlay and Android auto, while a rear occupant alert will remind drivers of passengers in the backseat.
Bicyclescoolmaterial.com

Hookie Co. x Cake Ösa+ Ant Custom Electric Motorcycle

With its almost endless customization options and sleek design, the Cake Ösa is one of our favorite electric motorcycles. When it comes to custom shops capable of taking your bike to the next level, you won’t find better than Hookie Co. The two of them coming together for a new bike was sure to be a success, but the Hookie Co. x Cake Ösa+ Ant Custom Electric Motorcycle is even better than we imagined. Ant uses the clean and efficient base of the Cake bike and upgrades it with Hookie touches like a custom fairing, vegan seat upholstery, dual-LED taillight, 14″ knobby Bridgestone tires, handle grips, saddlebags, and an overall aesthetic that’s far more menacing. Ant doesn’t sacrifice any of the original bike’s customization options or performance, so you can still adjust the bike as you see fit. The Hookie Co. x Cake Ösa+ Ant is available both as a full bike or as an upgrade kit from Hookie.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Eco Cargo Electric Bikes

The Bio-Hybrid Cargo PICK-UP electric bike is positioned as an efficient transportation solution for individuals and businesses alike that would provide them with a way to carry a range of cargo between locations. The bicycle features an expansive cargo bed that can be used for carrying a wide range of items including personal gear all the way up to goods for delivery. This would make it great for carrying groceries, equipment or even picnic essentials when organizing a get-together with family and friends.
Lifestyledontwasteyourmoney.com

The Best Electric Towel Warmer - 2021

DWYM is focused on helping you make the best purchasing decision. Our team of experts spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing, and researching products so you don't have to.Learn more. Look for the DWYM seal for products that are the best in a category. Our Picks For The Top Electric...
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Electric AC Cobra For A New Age

The AC Cobra Series 4–electric gives classic car lovers more options. So, does it have heritage, style, performance and total emissions free capability? Of course, it does – it’s the latest model in the rebirth of AC Cars. The AC Cobra Series 4–electric or: ‘The AC Cobra updated for a new age’.
Carscoolmaterial.com

LEGO Electric Hummer

We’re sure the LEGO powers that be have already got their eyeballs on the video of this fan-built Electric Hummer Pickup. Based on its attention to detail, mad suspension skills, and its spot-on Hummer look, it’s only a matter of time before the LEGO community upvotes this sucker to 10,000 so it can get fast-tracked to production. YouTuber Alain B. took the time to craft it with its impressively solid body, detailed interior, fully independent power suspension, and remote control capability. It even has the Hummer EV’s Crab Mode four-wheel steering, operational MultiPro tailgate, and frunk (front trunk). It took about 2,200 pieces for the finished product, and the results speak for themselves.
CarsNapa Valley Register

Going all electric

Going all-electric — a good idea, but not that easy. Let’s start with cars. The Nissan Leaf first came out with a 60-80 mile range per charge. Today we’re pushing 300-mile range on the latest cars. Pretty good progress – but, there is big but. It takes hours to recharge an electric car. The current limitation is first, how much power you can draw from the charging connection. More importantly, current lithium-ion batteries cannot be recharged too fast. They will overheat and become damaged.
CarsTrendHunter.com

Entertainment-Equipped Electric Cars

The Tesla Model S Plaid, which was recently showcased by Elon Musk at a delivery event, is capable of running modern triple-A video game titles like Cyberpunk 2077 at 60 frames per second. The luxury electric car has an integrated entertainment system that can be used to fill extra time created by the Tesla's self-driving function. The Tesla Model S Plaid's infotainment system packs a powerful AMD Ryzen processor and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. These high-performance pieces of hardware offer the system comparable operation to the PS5 console.
BicyclesTrendHunter.com

Electricity Generating Exercise Bikes

The 'RE:GEN' exercise bike is an ultra-modern, connected version of the humble spin bike that will offer athletes with a way to get in a workout and even power up their technology products. The bike is built with intense spin routines in mind and can be completely adjusted from the...
CarsFingerLakes1

The history of the electric car

The first electric car was built in the 1880s by a man named Thomas Parker. He had been inspired by watching trains and wanted to invent something that would replace horses on farms. The problem is, no one could afford his invention because it cost $600! It wasn’t until years later when Henry Ford invented the Model T that people could actually buy affordable cars. This sparked a revolution for transportation around the world – but it took another 100 years before we saw electric cars take off in popularity.
BicyclesPosted by
Cyclingnews

Where to buy an electric bike

The popularity of electric bikes has been on an upward trajectory for much of the past decade. With the continual advancement of e-bike technology and design, their performance has improved and, as such, the market of potential customers has grown. However, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began, electric bike popularity has accelerated quicker than ever. As a result, more people are wondering where to buy an electric bike.
Carsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Ten electric cars that failed

Then Elon Musk had brought Twitter back to the boil. In just six words. On May 2, 2021, the user and vlogger Utsav Techie was amazed at the many companies that would try their hand at electric cars. He named Apple, Xiaomi, LG, Sony and Huawei by name. Tech companies that have nothing to do with cars. Musk simply replied: “Prototypes are easy, production is hard.”
BicyclesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Reevo hubless electric bike

Styled like something from the movie Tron, the Reevo hubless electric bike is now available to back via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website providing earlybird backers with a chance to benefit from considerable savings. Designed for the modern urban cyclist its creators it Beno based in the United States have created a unique electric bike equipped with a variety of smart functionality such as fingerprint recognition access, GPS tracking and more.
Home & Gardeninsideevs.com

Renault Megane Electric Revealed As A Tall Electric Hatchback

Renault unveiled the Megane eVision concept last year in October and now it has shown the production vehicle it inspired, the fully-electric Megane E-Tech (in pre-production form). This EV will be built on the same CMF-EV platform as the Nissan Ariya, although it doesn’t have as much range or performance.
ElectronicsOrlando Sentinel

Best cheap electric toothbrushes

Oral hygiene has come a long way in recent years. These days, people recognize the importance of regular brushing and the correct techniques to use to preserve healthy teeth. Electric toothbrushes can help you get a deep and thorough clean when brushing your teeth and gums. Many come with advanced functionality to ensure you’re following dentist recommendations on the correct duration and pressure to apply.
Bicyclestheawesomer.com

Overpowering an Electric Skateboard

The team at Hacksmith Industries specializes in over-the-top builds. In this video, mechanical engineer Jeff got his hands on an off-road capable electric skateboard and upgraded its motors, battery pack, and circuitry to produce way more power than most people would feel comfortable with beneath their feet.
Bicycles3benefitsof.com

Electric Skateboards: The Different Types and Benefits

Electric skateboards are the newest trend when it comes to alternative transport. Many environmentally-conscious people ditched cars and hopped on an electric skateboard. It is convenient, quite fast, produces no pollution and is overall a great solution if you hate traffic. In fact, using an electric scooter has quite a few perks.
LifestyleGreenBiz

Spotlight on Electric Induction Cooking!

Catch a hands-on demo of electric cooking and learn how and why to move away from gas. Speaker: Rachelle Boucher | Executive Chef & Electric Kitchens Expert | Kitchens to Life. This session was held at GreenBiz Group’s VERGE Electrify, May 25-26, 2021. Learn more about the event here: https://events.greenbiz.com/events/verge-electrify/online/2021.
CarsForkliftAction.com

Electric Forklift Myths

Did you know that CARER electric forklifts are available in very high capacity, pneumatic style chassis? With increasing demands to have high-capacity forklifts adhere to Tier 4 compliance, the electric solution is a real alternative. No longer are electric forklifts tied to capacities focused on 3,000 to 10,000 lbs. With advancements in the electrical componentry and higher kilowatt hours, CARER can offer high-capacity forklifts with similar performance as their internal combustion counterparts. Now, mines, mills, manufacturers, ports, lumber, pulp, and paper companies are able to choose from 46 different chassis configurations between 12,000lbs and up to 60,000lbs capacity with the CARER electric forklift solution that best fits their capacity demand.
EconomyTechCrunch

Building an Electric Powerhouse

Rimac Automobili, today known for its electric hypercars and battery and powertrain development, began like so many storied startups do: in a garage. Mate Rimac has taken his company from tiny upstart to a 1,000-person company that has attracted Porsche as an investor and customer. And more is coming. We’ll talk to Mate about building a startup, his views on the EVs, and what is next for the company.