Tonight on Trackside, Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin talk with Four time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves about the historic win, how he has felt this past week, what it was like not having Rick Mears in his ear for the first time, and more about the Fans being in the stands. Also Road America President and General Manager Mike Kertcher joins Kevin and Curt to talk about a potential NASCAR and Indy Car Double-Header, having NASCAR back at the track in nearly 50 years, and he previews their rules for fans for when the Open wheels come to the track.