Celebrities

The Lo Down: Fans Question Recent Imitate Photo Of Drake & His Stylist, Luisa Duran

By @IndiaMonee
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans are questioning if the Champagne Papi and his stylist, Luisa Duran are more than just “brother and sister” as she claims. Drake just celebrated becoming Billboard’s Artist of the Decade and The Shade Room brought up the photo from his stylist posting very imitate. Luisa Duran posted to her social media stating, “Congratulations on artist of the decade. It’s been so amazing working with you these last 10 years.” Lore’l explains why she thinks there’s more to the story.

hotspotatl.com
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ice Cube
Person
Drake
