Flood Warning issued for Fort Bend, Harris by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 815 AM CDT. Target Area: Fort Bend; Harris The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Cypress Creek Near Sharp Road affecting Fort Bend and Harris Counties. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Cypress Creek Near Sharp Road. * From this evening until further notice. * At 8:05 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 165.0 feet. * Flood stage is 164.2 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:05 PM CDT Wednesday was 165.0 feet. * Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 164.9 feet on 06/09/2001.