Special Weather Statement issued for Curry County, De Baca County, Roosevelt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:45:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Curry County; De Baca County; Roosevelt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT...EAST CENTRAL DE BACA AND SOUTHWESTERN CURRY COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 714 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong outflow boundary along a line extending from 6 miles south of Taiban to 10 miles northeast of Elida. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this boundary. Locations impacted include Portales, Melrose, Floyd, Tolar and Taiban. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 340 and 366.