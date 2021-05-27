Special Weather Statement issued for Schuylkill by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 21:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Schuylkill A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SCHUYLKILL COUNTY UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 914 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Friedensburg, moving east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible in spots. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Schuylkill Haven, Minersville, St. Clair, Orwigsburg, Port Carbon, New Philadelphia, Friedensburg, Marlin, Renningers, Forrestville, Branchdale, Seltzer, Heckscherville, Buck Run, McKeansburg, Snyders, Lake Wynonah, Cressona and Palo Alto.alerts.weather.gov