The Wahkiakum Mule boys basketball team only played one game last week after a couple schools in the region had to cancel games because of covid-19. On Friday, Wahkiakum hosted Rainier and won 67-49. The Mules got off to a hot start in the first quarter, Coach Todd Souvenir said, outscoring the Mountaineers 22-7, and shooting 42 percent from three point range.