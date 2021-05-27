Cancel
Beaver County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaver by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Beaver A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL BEAVER AND NORTHERN LIPSCOMB COUNTIES At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Booker, or 17 miles east of Perryton, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Follett and Darrouzett. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Oklahoma...and the Panhandle of Texas. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
