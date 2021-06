Chrissy Teigen published a blog Monday morning about, well, everything. I wish she hadn’t. In a new Medium post titled “Hi again,” Teigen attempts to reckon with what she describes as “deserved global punishment.” (Not the description I would have gone with, but I’m not Teigen and thus have no control over these simple matters.) In the blog, she details the supposed motivation in tweeting at a teenage Courtney Stodden to kill themself—among other things—and then rambles into what has transpired since she left social media, and details the work she claims to have done on her insides.