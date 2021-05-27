Cory’s Historical Corner 5/26/21

In researching the Patterson-Dutra murder trial of Sierra County, my search regarding Mary Patterson’s suit against Sierra County District Attorney James F. Hunt for $103,000 in damages seems to have reached a dead end. I find it odd that a suit of such magnitude seems to have disappeared from the records – the last mention I found of the it was dated March 7, 1917, after several papers reported “The case of Mrs. Mary Patterson vs. Sierra county was called in Department 16 of the Los Angeles Superior Court of February 14th. The motion for a change of venue to Sierra county was presented by the district attorney’s office, and the court promptly granted the motion.” I have been unable to find any newspapers (including the Mountain Messenger and various Los Angeles journals) that mention anything else regarding the suit after this date. To make matters worse, the Sierra County Superior Court does not have any files from 1915 through 1917 in their office, their basement storage, or their storage facility in Reno.