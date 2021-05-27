Tornado Warning issued for Pecos, Reeves, Ward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Pecos; Reeves; Ward The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Tornado Warning for North central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Eastern Reeves County in southwestern Texas Southeastern Ward County in western Texas * Until 845 PM CDT. * At 814 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles west of Grandfalls, or 22 miles southwest of Monahans, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and baseball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Pecos, eastern Reeves and southeastern Ward Counties, including the following locations... Coyanosa. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...2.75IN