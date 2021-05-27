Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Buffalo, Franklin, Hall, Harlan, Kearney, Phelps by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Adams; Buffalo; Franklin; Hall; Harlan; Kearney; Phelps SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN SOUTHEASTERN PHELPS...NORTHWESTERN ADAMS...KEARNEY...SOUTHEASTERN BUFFALO...NORTHEASTERN HARLAN AND SOUTHWESTERN HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 900 PM CDT At 813 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Kearney to near Axtell to near Ragan. Movement was east at 35 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Strong thunderstorms will be near Kearney and Riverdale around 820 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Gibbon, Hildreth, Shelton, Heartwell, Minden, Wood River, Kenesaw, Prosser and Norman. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.