Flood Warning issued for Leon, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 08:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Leon; Robertson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Navasota River Near Easterly affecting Robertson and Leon Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Navasota River Near Easterly. * Until Sunday morning. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 19.7 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.9 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur from below Easterly to below Highway 21. Cattle in the flood plain could be affected.