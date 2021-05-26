newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra County, CA

Mountain Messenger (golly) 5/26/21

By Name
sierracountyprospect.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell Golly Gee, this week has been almost as weird as every other week in Sierra County in 2021. I think Saint Carl has been OK but I really don’t know because he just appears and disappears so quickly it’s difficult to know exactly what it is he does in his free time…I think he has some free time as a Saint I’m fairly certain he occasionally goes to St Charles in Downieville. As you can see my certainties are fairly nebulous as who really knows anything. If you read The Mountain Messenger you will probably have a clue as to where he’s been based on what he writes about in the.

www.sierracountyprospect.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Downieville, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Po Drawer A#Free Time#Men#This Week#Subscriptions Cost
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Cory’s Historical Corner 5/12/21

Perhaps one of the most intriguing aspects of the Sierra County murder trial of Mary Patterson and King Dutra is the testimony that a few witnesses gave that made the trial known as the “Ghost Slaying” case in some newspapers. The case had been delayed three times, due to the trouble of securing witnesses, some coming to Downieville from as far away as San Francisco and Siskiyou County. However, the reliability of some of these “witnesses” was quite questionable. I should note that by this point in the trial, a body, supposed to be that of Charles E. Patterson, was yet to be discovered. S.S. Hahn, attorney of the defendants, related the following a few years after the trial:
Downieville, CAsierracountyprospect.org

DVL Cleanup Day 5/12/21

(DIG) is organizing a Cleanup Day for Saturday, May 15th, 2021. Volunteer community members are asked and encouraged to assist with jobs/tasks around town, in an effort to prepare Downieville for our tourism season. The town of Downieville benefits from visitors throughout the year, with many businesses relying on the additional tourists for their livelihood. It is in the town’s best interest to having Downieville look it’s best!
Sierra County, CAYubaNet

Quakes in Sierra County rattle Sierra Nevada

A series of earthquakes north of Truckee rattled Sierra Nevada residents and even some Sacramento areas felt the main earthquake, with a magnitude 4.7 according to USGS. The series of quakes, just north of Independence Lake in Sierra County started at 7:56 pm with a small 1.4 and culminated with the magnitude 4.7 at 9:35 pm.
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Admin Hearing Notice 5/5/21

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Sierra County Administrative Hearing Officer will conduct the following public hearing at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at the Sierra County Planning Department, Sierra County Courthouse Annex, 101 Courthouse Square, Downieville, CA. Interested persons are urged to attend and/or provide comments:. Mark...
Truckee, CAYubaNet

Sierra State Parks Foundation’s Bear Box Art Fundraiser is Back

North Lake Tahoe/Truckee – The Sierra State Parks Foundation is excited to bring back the Bear Box Art Fundraiser to North Lake Tahoe. This fundraiser joins the non-profit with local artists with the goal of raising funds to support our local California State Parks, supporting the local artists and beautifying Lake Tahoe one bear box at a time.