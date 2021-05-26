Mountain Messenger (golly) 5/26/21

Well Golly Gee, this week has been almost as weird as every other week in Sierra County in 2021. I think Saint Carl has been OK but I really don’t know because he just appears and disappears so quickly it’s difficult to know exactly what it is he does in his free time…I think he has some free time as a Saint I’m fairly certain he occasionally goes to St Charles in Downieville. As you can see my certainties are fairly nebulous as who really knows anything. If you read The Mountain Messenger you will probably have a clue as to where he’s been based on what he writes about in the.