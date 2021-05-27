I Just Learned Why Olympic Divers Take Showers After Each Dive, and It Makes a Lot of Sense

The Freeform series is a decade too late with its depiction of the magazine industry that it would be better off as a period piece of the early aughts, says Proma Khosla. "I love The Bold Type, but it frustrates me endlessly," says Khosla. "Over the years, the Freeform dramedy about three young women working at a magazine has displayed a maddening disregard for verisimilitude, and for the most part that adds to its charm. But with the final episodes now airing, I can’t help wonder what The Bold Type could have been — what it perhaps thought it was all along — with just the slightest attention to reality of what it's like to work in media." Khosla adds: "Scarlet’s stone-age sensibilities make sense for a print publication resistant to the digital era, but not in 2017. Most magazines in a similar position — including the show’s real-life inspiration Cosmopolitan — had strong digital arms by that time, with ad sales, video production teams, and commerce partnerships to boot. Scarlet gets a shakeup in Season 3 with the famous introduction of 'the dotcom,' a phrase that is uttered with the kind of venom and fear afforded to an omnipotent dictator in dystopic YA." ALSO: As The Bold Type and Younger end, is it the end of an era for millennial feminist fantasy #GirlBoss TV?