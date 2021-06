The filing period for candidates for positions on this year's election ballot runs next Monday through Friday. Positions on the ballot are listed above; they include four positions on the Naselle/Gray's River Valley School District board of directors; three positions on the Wahkiakum School District board of directors; the mayor and three positions on the Cathlamet Town Council; two positions on the Port District 2 board of commissioners, and one position on the Port District 1 board of directors.