Top 10 Ringo Starr Songs Written by the Other Beatles

This list was just an excuse to start several arguments, including ones about the definition of “conservative”, when poses become ironic, and why there is a “No Beatles” rule in my Top 10s. Anyway, here we go.1. “I Fought The Law”, The Crickets, 1960. (Some people prefer the version by The Clash, 1979.) “Pro law and order,” said Conor Downey, Whitstable Stevie and Steven Fogel.2. “Ballad of the Green Berets”, Barry Sadler, 1966. Counter-counterculture hit in the US at the time of Vietnam war protests. Thanks to John Peters and Infanta Margarita Teresa in a Pink Dress.3. “Sympathy for the Devil”,...