Peace Please 5/26/21

sierracountyprospect.org
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleAfter the Cease-fire: Peace or War? – by Mel Gurtov. U.N. Secretary General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to go “beyond the restoration of calm to start a serious dialogue to address the root causes of the conflict.” Noble idea, but don’t expect anything of the sort. Both...

www.sierracountyprospect.org
Person
António Guterres
#Palestinians#Palestinian People#Hamas#The Palestinian Authority#Un Security Council#Israelis#Knesset#Jewish#Peacevoice#Portland State University
Politics
Country
Palestine
Middle Eastheritagefl.com

The Palestinian culture of violence

(JNS) — Regular readers of my column know that I like to bring some historical perspective to current affairs that is missing from most reporting and analysis. I happened upon some interesting tidbits that may help us understand the recent fighting between Israel and Palestinian terrorists in Gaza, and the real reason peace is unlikely, if not impossible.
Middle EastJewish Ledger

Poll: Majority of Palestinians support Hamas, not Palestinian Authority

(JNS) Palestinian attitudes have undergone a “paradigm shift” in favor of Hamas, according to a new study. The survey, conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, found that 53 percent of Palestinians now agree with the statement “Hamas is most deserving of representing and leading the Palestinian people,” versus only 14 percent who say the same of Fatah, led by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. The poll was conducted in Judea, Samaria and the Gaza Strip between June 9-12. Sample size was 1,200 adults interviewed face-to-face in 120 random locations. The margin of error was given as 3 percent. The study also found the “overwhelming majority of Palestinians” (77 percent) believe that Hamas won the recent conflict with Israel. Eighteen percent said neither side won and two percent said both won. Only one percent believed Israel had emerged the victor. The vast majority, 94 percent, said they were proud of the Gaza Strip’s performance during the May conflict, with 39 percent explaining they were proud because Gaza had delivered a strike in defense of Jerusalem and exposed the weakness of the Israeli army.
Middle EastPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: How the autocratic rule of Mahmoud Abbas fails Palestinians

Twenty-four years ago, while in charge of a small television operation at Al Quds University, my team and I decided to broadcast live sessions of the Palestinian Legislative Council dealing with corruption in the newly established Palestinian Authority. The broadcast angered people in Yasser Arafat’s entourage and I was arrested and jailed for seven days without any explanation.
POTUSWashington Post

UN envoy calls for new international talks on Syrian war

UNITED NATIONS — With no progress toward ending the 10-year Syrian conflict, the U.N. special envoy for Syria called Friday for new international talks on concrete steps like exchanging prisoners and a nationwide cease-fire that the government and opposition could agree on as initial steps to give impetus to a political solution.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden needs a special envoy for Middle East normalization

Like much of the U.S.-Israel relationship, the historic normalization agreements between Israel and the Arab states have been tarnished by the partisan politicking of the American and Israeli leaders who signed them. Even now, in their shared quest for a second act, former leaders Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have sought to leverage their involvement in the agreements for personal, political gains. The left — intuitively averse to all things Trump — has played into their hands: Progressives lament the accords as entrenching non-democratic regimes and undermining the prospects for peace with the Palestinians. Many progressives have sought to distance themselves as a result. The Biden administration must not let either side undermine this breakthrough. To the contrary, they should name a “Special Envoy for normalization” and prioritize making these deals their own.
Middle Eastdallassun.com

India expresses concern at conflict between Israel, Gaza

New York [US], June 25 (ANI): India on Thursday expressed concern at the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the establishment of an independent, viable and democratic State of Palestine. Addressing a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) session, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Hamas Leader in Gaza Demands Immediate Transfer of Qatari Cash

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar raised demands for the immediate transfer of Qatari cash to the Gaza Strip, threatening an escalation if that failed to happen, Kan news reported on Monday evening. Sinwar reportedly made the comments during a meeting on Monday with the U.N. Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland...
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

‘Hello! This is Israeli intelligence’: The text message igniting fears of a crackdown when Gaza war ends

A text message from a local number flashed up on Omar’s* phone claiming to be Israeli intelligence informing him he would soon be arrested.The young Palestinian had been asked to volunteer as a medic at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa compound as larger than normal crowds of worshippers were expected during the holy month of Ramadan.But the simmering tensions which has gripped the contested city reached boiling last week, amid scenes of Israeli forces repeatedly storming the mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, with stun grenades and teargas. Outside Palestinian protesters threw back rocks and bottles.It sparked international outcry and the militant...
Middle EastYNET News

No, Israel is not an apartheid state

I was in South Africa 18 months ago to take part in the anti-Israel "Apartheid Week," organized by the Boycott, Divest, Sanction Movement in local universities. I visited the Apartheid museum in Johannesburg and met with Black residents who lived under the apartheid regime. I later confronted BDS activists who...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how a missile launched by Hamas hit a residential area of ​​Tel Aviv, leaving several wounded

There are already three confirmed deaths at this time in Israel after the offensive launched by the terrorist group Hamas for the second consecutive day, this Tuesday with a major offensive of up to, according to them, 130 rockets launched shortly before 9 p.m. Spanish time. On this occasion, they have launched most of them practically at the same time with the aim of overcoming the effective defenses of the Israeli anti-aircraft system, known as the Iron Dome.
AdvocacyPalestine Chronicle

11 Detainees in PA Prisons Stage Hunger Strike

Eleven young men from the village of Urif have entered a hunger strike in the Palestinian Authority (PA) prisons after being detained for weeks. The families of the detainees explained that their relatives have been held in poor conditions, are being ill-treated and beaten since their arrest, adding that the authorities are pressuring them to deny that they have been tortured.
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Israel Has F-15 and F-16 Fighters the U.S. Military Drools Over

F-15I The F-15I is essentially an F-15E but made according to Israeli specifications, used to replace Israel’s venerable, but aging fleet of F-4 Phantoms. Rather than serving as a fighter, Israel decided to take advantage of the F-15 family’s twin engines and high payload capacity to serve as a sort of compact but long-range strategic bomber that could be successful in a ground-attack role. The result was the F-15I Ra’am, or Thunder.
WorldBirmingham Star

India calls for preserving sovereignty of Syria

New York [US], June 26 (ANI): India on Friday expressed concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, which has led to an increase in terrorism there, adding that long-term security and stability of the region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Worldshortpedia.com

Committed to establishment of independent, democratic state of Palestine: India at UNSC

India has backed the establishment of an 'independent, viable, and democratic State of Palestine' and called for an end to the decades-long conflict in the Middle East. At a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India has expressed concern about the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and called for the resumption of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.
Africanewbusinessethiopia.com

Ethiopia calls on UNSC to encourage Sudan, Egypt to respect AU-Led negotiate

Ethiopia called on UN Security Council (UNSC) to encourage Sudan and Egypt to respect the AU-led process and negotiate in good faith over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). According to Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia, in a letter sent to the president of the UNSC on Wednesday, rejected the latest attempts...