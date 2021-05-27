Brood X Cicadas are Safe to Eat: What to Know About the Nutritious Snack

Fig leaves were the clothing of choice for Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden, and their sacred nature has been preserved over many millennia up through modern day. The fig tree (Ficus carica) is also believed to be one of the first fruit trees ever cultivated, as evidenced by the fossilized remains found in Jordan that predate even wheat and barley (via Time for Grub). From the Greeks to the Romans and Egyptians, the common fig has a long history in both mythology and daily life. Revered by the Greek Olympians (and worn as medals no less), important in religious ceremonies, and perceived as symbols of prosperity, figs have long been more than just an edible plant.