Brood X Cicadas are Safe to Eat: What to Know About the Nutritious Snack
For all you adventurous souls, there is a new item on the menu. It may seem crazy, but the Brood X cicadas are a tasty and nutritious snack to try out. There are many recipes out there for how to cook different insects. Some of those recipes include ways to cook the biblical-sized hatch that is underway right now. But, there is a lot more to know about the massive hatch that has come to the eastern United States.