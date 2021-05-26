Cancel
Batesville, AR

Main Street Happenings: Grand reopening planned for July 3

By Special to The Guard
Guard Online
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe little ones are out of school, so now what? Take them to Yoga in the Park on Saturdays, June 19, July 17 and Aug. 14. Parents must stay during the 30-40 minute class and are invited to participate. Each class starts at 9.30 a.m. The classes are at Maxfield Park and free, but donations are accepted.

