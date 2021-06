Gen.G outlasted Liiv SANDBOX’s aggression and took them down in an intense 2-1 series in the 2021 LCK Summer Split. Following this win, Gen.G extended their win streak to five games and is currently looking like the best team in the league consistency-wise. They do not have flashy games like other teams but get the job done with patience and calculated gameplay. SANDBOX came off a huge victory against T1 on Sunday and looked ready to continue their upsets, but managed to throw it all away after a series of misplays.