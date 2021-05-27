We hate the sins, not the sinner

In the creation account in Genesis 1-3, we find the narrative of how the universe was created. Created, not evolved. We dealt with that issue last week. Genesis 1 ends with a general statement about the creation of man; Genesis 2 gives us the details of that creation. The account we have in Genesis 1-5 was the written testimony of Adam (Genesis 5:1). God did not create man an ignorant beast. The history of mankind is not a narrative of evolutionary primitive to modern but a devolution of truth into error. The Apostle Paul catches this in the New Testament when he writes, “But God shows his anger from heaven against all sinful, wicked people who suppress the truth by their wickedness. They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God. Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think up foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result, their minds became dark and confused. Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools. And instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols made to look like mere people and birds and animals and reptiles.” (Romans 1:18–23, NLT). That last phrase is exactly what evolution was designed to do; make us out to be gods and worship the natural order rather than the Divine Creator.