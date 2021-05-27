Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

We hate the sins, not the sinner

By Kay Chamberlain
waheagle.com
 2021-05-27

A recent contributor expressed pride in her Swiss heritage, but her claim of “zero home invasions” in Switzerland is false. That nation’s 2020 National Crime & Safety Report states“ Burglaries remain a primary concern. Home invasion remains more common than vehicle theft.”. True, the Swiss population constitutes a standing national...

www.waheagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagle#Swiss#Militia#State#Socialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
Country
Switzerland
Related
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

No Place For Hate

In the June 2 edition of the Coronado Eagle & Journal, two letter writers using similar inaccurate and inflammatory rhetoric assailed the Coronado Unified School District (CUSD) for having an Equity Action Committee (they called it social engineering) and for adopting the No Place For Hate program (they called it critical theory).
New York City, NYwmleader.com

‘We will not tolerate hate’

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea reassured worshippers at an Upper East Side synagogue that the NYPD has “never tolerated hate” of any kind — and never will, a Sabbath message delivered amid an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents citywide. “The message is that we will not and we’ve never tolerated hate and...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

The stages of sin

We are living in times when many are doubling down on their sin. As the darkness grows, many fiercely defend their sinful practices. This is especially evident in the matter of abortion. As with all progressive diseases, sin is a sickness that moves through stages, further debilitating and hardening the sinner in his ways.
Advocacythejacksonpress.org

Derek Chauvin Did Not Murder George Floyd

George Floyd’s death one year ago caused a national level of rioting and vandalism and even deaths. It also put something called “excited delirium” in the spotlight. George Parry at The American Spectator, Andrea Widburg at American Thinker, and Jack Cashill (at both venues) all have written insightfully about the political, scientific, and legal issues related to the death of Mr. Floyd and the prosecution of Officer Chauvin. The bottom line, if one seriously considers the medical evidence, is that Derek Chauvin did not murder George Floyd.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

CHARLES HARRIS: Another look at the Sinner’s Prayer

The most commonly given answer to the question about salvation is, “If you want to be saved then just say the sinner’s prayer.” That prayer was unknown in the first century. It was unknown in the second, the third, the fourth, the fifth and for 15 centuries after Jesus started the church.
Religionpjimgallagher.com

Love And Hate

“You who love the Lord, hate evil! He preserves the souls of His saints; He delivers them out of the hand of the wicked.”. I find it striking that the Psalmist declares that hate is a necessary expression of true love. He explains that part of being in a healthy love relationship with Jesus is having a hatred for evil. Why is it necessary to hate evil? Why should we hate evil? I can think of at least three pretty strong reasons.
PoliticsPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

‘We need to see': Bills advance seeking police in NJ hate groups

TRENTON – An Assembly panel advanced proposals Monday that aim to root out any police officers involved with anti-government or hate groups in New Jersey. Assemblywoman Angela McKnight, D-Hudson, said the need for the measures became apparent after the riot at the Capitol in January when Congress was certifying the election results. Off-duty police officers were part of the mob.
Religioncreation.com

What is sin?

Before someone can understand the Good News of the Gospel, it is important to have the foundation of the ‘bad news’. Before we can appreciate the salvation that comes through faith in Jesus Christ, we have to understand what we need to be saved from. It is surprising the number...
Religionrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PEARRELL: We may choose the sin, but not the consequences

In the creation account in Genesis 1-3, we find the narrative of how the universe was created. Created, not evolved. We dealt with that issue last week. Genesis 1 ends with a general statement about the creation of man; Genesis 2 gives us the details of that creation. The account we have in Genesis 1-5 was the written testimony of Adam (Genesis 5:1). God did not create man an ignorant beast. The history of mankind is not a narrative of evolutionary primitive to modern but a devolution of truth into error. The Apostle Paul catches this in the New Testament when he writes, “But God shows his anger from heaven against all sinful, wicked people who suppress the truth by their wickedness. They know the truth about God because he has made it obvious to them. For ever since the world was created, people have seen the earth and sky. Through everything God made, they can clearly see his invisible qualities — his eternal power and divine nature. So they have no excuse for not knowing God. Yes, they knew God, but they wouldn’t worship him as God or even give him thanks. And they began to think up foolish ideas of what God was like. As a result, their minds became dark and confused. Claiming to be wise, they instead became utter fools. And instead of worshiping the glorious, ever-living God, they worshiped idols made to look like mere people and birds and animals and reptiles.” (Romans 1:18–23, NLT). That last phrase is exactly what evolution was designed to do; make us out to be gods and worship the natural order rather than the Divine Creator.
Manhattan, NY5tjt.com

We Must Stop Hate Crimes: Here Is How

From the horrific attack of a young man from the Five Towns on the streets of Manhattan just a few weeks ago to the vicious murder of a great-grandfather at a Monsey Chanukah party just before the calendar flipped to 2020, to the vile incidence of swastikas scrawled in our communities, it is no secret that anti-Semitism and hate crimes of all kinds have been on the rise. That is unacceptable—and we must act now to change course. Bigotry and intolerance must be stamped out.
ReligionDesiring God

The Contagious Sin of Cynicism

Cynicism among Christians appears as a collection of negative attitudes and expectations. Those attitudes may be directed toward ourselves or others, the church, conversions, gospel progress, growth in sanctification, and even toward God himself. A clear biblical example appears in Malachi: “It is vain to serve God. What is the profit of our keeping his charge or of walking as in mourning before the Lord of hosts?” (Malachi 3:14). But cynicism may be a deep attitude of heart or mind, even if it is not spoken out loud.
ReligionWinchester Sun

Six deadly sins, plus one

We all know from John 3:16 that our Almighty God, Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is one who genuinely loves, but it is reprehensible to some to suggest this same loving God is one who also hates. His all-encompassing love is manifested from cover-to-cover, woven throughout the scriptures with an extended invitation for all to come and make their abode with Him eternally.
Religiontroybrewer.com

THE DEVIL HATES THAT!

I love to open doors to you. I want to pour blessings from the windows of heaven. Do you believe it? Go after it. Speak to Me, child. Tell Me the desires of your heart and watch heaven move. I’m waiting. THE DEVIL HATES THAT!. Confession is so important, but...
Lotterysandiegouniontribune.com

Mr. Marketing: Utilizing a deadly sin — greed

The Los Angeles Times reports California will pay out $116.5 million in prizes. Ten residents are getting a shot (pun intended) at $1.5 million each and 30 at $50,000 each. Another two million $50 gift cards will be awarded. This is to give residents every possible motivation to finally roll...
Leesburg, VAIJR

Judge Orders School To Reinstate Teacher Suspended for Refusing To Use Transgender Pronouns

A judge ruled Tuesday that a Virginia teacher must be reinstated after he was suspended for refusing to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns. Judge James Plowman Jr. granted Tanner Cross’s request for a temporary injunction immediately and said the school district must allow the physical education teacher to return to his position and Loudoun County Public Schools property, according to WRC-TV.
Societyvtcng.com

To overcome racism, America must address sins

As one of a few black clergy-people in Vermont I have been asked to say a few words about Juneteenth, a day that commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved people in Texas were freed from captivity. In many ways this represented a transition in our country. It was...
Worldkaftanpost.com

Kumuyi vows to return tithes, offerings from ‘sinners’

The founder of the Deeper Christian Life Bible Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, has vowed to return tithes and offerings to his sinful members. He stated this on Friday while addressing his members at the church’s headquarters in Lagos, on the topic of holiness. Kumuyi stressed that sinners, who have refused...
Religionam630theword.com

Is Pettiness a Sin?

As Christians, we can agree that revenge and angry outbursts are not condoned by Scripture. But what about pettiness? Can we send that clap-back text? Can we make a mountain out of a molehill? Or does Scripture call us to do something different?. Pettiness's definition has evolved over the years....
Religionlawofliberty.com

“If We Confess Our Sins”

Every so often, it is beneficial for us to look deeper into the text of the Bible. Although it is not necessary for one to be a student of the languages of the Bible in order to understand it, a cursory examination can instill within us a vividness and appreciation for the Holy Spirit-inspired words. John wrote, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and righteous to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:9).