Motor Muster to return to Greenfield Village this summer

The Oxford Dictionary describes the word “muster” as “an assembly (troops), especially for inspection or in preparation for battle; a formal gathering of troops, especially for inspection, display, or exercise; to come together or to bring people, especially soldiers, together.” And while there are no drag strips, oval tracks or other types of racing battlefields at the historic 80-acre Greenfield Village, their annual Motor Muster is a Father’s Day weekend tradition and has brought together classic car fans from all generations for the past two-and-a-half decades. During this year’s event, the iconic cars that rolled off Chrysler’s assembly lines in and around the Motor City during the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s were well represented and gave even more meaning to the mantra “Made in Detroit.”