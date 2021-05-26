Cancel
Cars

Motor Muster to return to Greenfield Village this summer

By Dave Herndon
Morning Sun
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleFather’s Day weekend will be a return to “normal” after missing many events last year due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Locally, that'll be shown by the return of Motor Muster to Greenfield Village on June 19-20. Jim Johnson, director of Greenfield Village and curator of structures and landscapes, said this will...

Henry Ford
Detroit, MI

Mopar Vehicles at the Motor Muster

The Oxford Dictionary describes the word “muster” as “an assembly (troops), especially for inspection or in preparation for battle; a formal gathering of troops, especially for inspection, display, or exercise; to come together or to bring people, especially soldiers, together.” And while there are no drag strips, oval tracks or other types of racing battlefields at the historic 80-acre Greenfield Village, their annual Motor Muster is a Father’s Day weekend tradition and has brought together classic car fans from all generations for the past two-and-a-half decades. During this year’s event, the iconic cars that rolled off Chrysler’s assembly lines in and around the Motor City during the 1930s, ’40s, ’50s, ’60s and ’70s were well represented and gave even more meaning to the mantra “Made in Detroit.”
Washington County, WI

Motor Mania car show returns in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - Motor Mania is back and bigger than ever now that everyone is able to safely gather again. "We love the gatherings here," John Bagley, Motor Mania founder, said. "We love seeing the faces coming here from all over the country…150 acres, tens of thousands of people show up. It's just so much fun."
