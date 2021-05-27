Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Skyline Golf Course gets simulator; youth clinics planned

By Andrew Weiler
waheagle.com
 2021-05-27

Nick and Martie Vavoudis have donated a SkyTrak Golf Simulator projection studio system with full cage at Skyline Golf Course. The donation is made in the spirit of providing a free of charge teaching tool for children learning to play golf or are on the Wahkiakum HS Golf Team. Nick...

www.waheagle.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Skyline Golf Course
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfryanturf.com

Golf Course Maintenance

For more than 75 years, we’ve been providing expertly designed, high-performance turf maintenance equipment that is widely known, used, and respected throughout the golf industry.
Golfvillages-news.com

Villager scores lucky ace at Mangrove golf course

Villager Rose Haroian got a hole-in-one June 10 at Hole #6 at the Mangrove Executive Golf Course. It was her second lifetime hole-in-one. She reported it to the starter. If you get a hole-in-one or enjoy other success in local sports, email the details (and a photo) to us at [email protected].
Tarkio, MOfarmerpublishing.com

Tarkio Golf Club to host free youth clinic

The Tarkio Golf Club is hosting its free, youth golf clinic the mornings of Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23. Classes for 7-10 year-olds will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m., 11-13 year-olds from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and high school students from 11:00-noon. The clinic will again be lead by Brad Volker, a Tarkio native and teaching pro at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Liberty, Missouri. He will be assisted by local golfers. Attendees can just show up, but preregistration is preferred at the club house (660-736-4776) by June 19 so organizers have an idea how many to prepare for. Participants will need to bring their own clubs to the clinic; however, if you don’t have a set of clubs, contact Rich Pearson at 660-736-0141 and he will try to make arrangements for clubs.
Fairmont, MNSentinel

Fairmont Mini-golf course expands

FAIRMONT — Nine new holes were recently added to Fairmont’s mini-golf course, just in time for summer. The course, located next to the Fairmont Aquatic Park, now features 18 unique holes. The course was made possible by the Kids Just Want to Have Fun committee, which is a sub-committee of...
Houston, TXhoustonnewmedia.org

Short/executive/par 3 golf courses?

Source: https://www.reddit.com/r/houston/comments/nz95kx/shortexecutivepar_3_golf_courses/ Author: /u/ticookie at Houston, TX. Fairly new golfer here! I want to be able to practice more on the course than on the range, but let’s face it, it can be hard (and expensive) to make the time for a full 18 holes. Are there any short courses, executive courses, or par 3 courses that’re halfway decent? I’d prefer something on the southwest quadrant of the city (outside of the Grand Parkway a little is fine) but I have some family on the northwest (Spring) area if that’s the only place I can find.
GolfWicked Local

Junior Academy clinics return to Blue Rock Golf Course

Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth is excited to announce the return of Junior Golf Schools this summer. PGA Pro Jim Campbell has several options available for beginners to those with more experience. Please call the Pro Shop at 508-398-9295 to sign up your junior. Space is limited. The...
Montoursville, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

New disc golf course opens in Montoursville

MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — If you walk through Indian Park in Montoursville you might hear the sounds of chains rattling. That is because the park is now home to a brand new Disc Golf course. "Basically you'll see the tee signs here shortly and it will give you the par and...
Colorado StateFort Morgan Times

5 destination disc golf courses in Colorado

As far as professional sports go, disc golf has flown largely under the radar. But thanks to a confluence of factors — including the rise of YouTube, which until recently almost exclusively covered match play, and the sport’s pandemic-friendly nature — disc golf has exploded in popularity. More than 26,600...
Sterling, CONews Channel Nebraska

Sky Ranch Golf Course in Sterling celebrates opening

STERLING, CO — A new golf course in Sterling, Colo. is officially open for business. Sky Ranch Golf Course held its grand opening Wednesday. According to a news release from September last year, a group named Sterling Golf LLC took over the course from prior ownership. The group renamed the...
Lynchburg, VAlegacyatlindenpark.com

Tee Off at 3 Lynchburg Golf Courses

Whether your golf game more closely resembles Tiger Woods in the Masters Tournament or Rodney Dangerfield’s Al Czervik in Caddyshack, the golf courses near our apartments in Lynchburg, VA have greens, ranges, and practice facilities to fit your style. Head out for a socially distanced, sunny round of golf at high-quality local courses.
Creston, IACreston News Advertiser

New SWCC disc golf course is a hole in one

Term papers are not the only thing at Southwestern Community College that get redone. College officials have reopened the remodeled disc golf course on campus. The college course is one of three in town. The other two are at Cedar and McKinley parks. The course at Southwestern Community College was...
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Skyline’s golf state title could be first of dynasty for young nucleus

ANN ARBOR – Last week’s state championship could have been the start of something special for Ann Arbor Skyline’s boys golf team. Not only did the Eagles clinch the program’s first ever Division 1 crown by nine strokes, but with a junior, several sophomores and two freshmen returning in 2022 – not to mention any potential incoming players next spring – Skyline could have a trophy case filled with trophies in the next 2-3 years.
Millersburg, OHDaily Record

Fore! Area golf courses celebrate dads and summer

What better way to celebrate the first day of summer and Father's Day to boot, than taking it to the links. golf:LOCAL GOLF | Lights out finish gives Kaufman Zoar Memorial title. Golf courses around the area enjoyed a big upswing in business on Sunday as many sons and some...
GolfOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Golf courses keep workers busy

Sam Bodine has a good time explaining to his family what he does as course superintendent at Ben Hawes and Hillcrest golf courses. “My family just thinks I mow grass every day,” Bodine said, laughing. That has been a big part of the job this golf season on fairways of...
GolfLeader-Herald

Golf course steering committee hosts meeting

CAROGA LAKE — Prior to the 7 p.m. Caroga Town Board meeting, the Nick Stoner Municipal Golf Course Steering Committee met at 6 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss progress on the course since the fire that burned the former clubhouse last November. The zoom meeting covered a re-design of the course...
Golfwebzworks.com

Golf: Practice Range To The Golf Course

One of the more frequently visited topics that comes up is how come I can go to the golf practice range and do so well, but when I go to the golf course to play a round a different golfer shows up?. If this somewhat describes you, don’t panic. It...
Hardeman County, TNbulletintimesnews.com

Golf Course for the Future

More than 230 trees are scheduled to be cut from Hardeman County Golf and Country Club in hopes of improving playing conditions at Hardeman County’s only golf course. “We need to do this to improve things for the future,” said Club President Dylan Hill, adding that improving air flow and sunlight access will help grass grow on greens, fairways and tees.