Skyline Golf Course gets simulator; youth clinics planned

The Tarkio Golf Club is hosting its free, youth golf clinic the mornings of Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23. Classes for 7-10 year-olds will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m., 11-13 year-olds from 10:00-11:00 a.m. and high school students from 11:00-noon. The clinic will again be lead by Brad Volker, a Tarkio native and teaching pro at Shoal Creek Golf Course in Liberty, Missouri. He will be assisted by local golfers. Attendees can just show up, but preregistration is preferred at the club house (660-736-4776) by June 19 so organizers have an idea how many to prepare for. Participants will need to bring their own clubs to the clinic; however, if you don’t have a set of clubs, contact Rich Pearson at 660-736-0141 and he will try to make arrangements for clubs.