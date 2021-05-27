Do You Need College to Be Successful?

There's a lot of college advice out there, and often it comes to you unsolicited. Here's how to find the admission tips and tricks you should be listening to. As you enter high school, you may notice an interesting phenomenon—one that only gets more intense as you start your junior year. By the time you hit senior year, it may become a daily annoyance: everyone you know is asking you about your college search. It could be a simple question from your dentist as he cleans your teeth or a comment from your aunt during the holidays. Where are you applying to college? Not only does everyone ask about your college prospects, but they also offer advice, telling you where to apply or even how to study for the SAT. Annoying, isn’t it? So how do you sort through all the advice you receive? How do you know what to listen to and what to ignore? Here are three ways to figure out how to filter through all the advice you receive about the college process.