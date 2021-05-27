See Terrorism 5/26/21

To Sanction Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Add Them to the State Department’s List – by Mel Gurtov and Larry Kirsch. In Jerusalem today, Lehava, the virulent Israeli citizen’s group at the epicenter of armed attacks, race-mongering, and incitement of terror against Palestinians, is inextricably bound-up and politically enabled by Otzma Yehudit (translated as “Jewish Power”), an extremist right wing political party now serving as a key player within Netanyahu’s governing coalition. Otzma represents one of the factional players Netanyahu needs most to assure his political survival. Both Lehava and Otzma Yehudit have demonstrated an intent and capacity to terrorize Palestinians and to incite others to do the same.