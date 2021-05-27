See Terrorism 5/26/21

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleTo Sanction Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Add Them to the State Department’s List – by Mel Gurtov and Larry Kirsch. In Jerusalem today, Lehava, the virulent Israeli citizen’s group at the epicenter of armed attacks, race-mongering, and incitement of terror against Palestinians, is inextricably bound-up and politically enabled by Otzma Yehudit (translated as “Jewish Power”), an extremist right wing political party now serving as a key player within Netanyahu’s governing coalition. Otzma represents one of the factional players Netanyahu needs most to assure his political survival. Both Lehava and Otzma Yehudit have demonstrated an intent and capacity to terrorize Palestinians and to incite others to do the same.

Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how a missile launched by Hamas hit a residential area of ​​Tel Aviv, leaving several wounded

There are already three confirmed deaths at this time in Israel after the offensive launched by the terrorist group Hamas for the second consecutive day, this Tuesday with a major offensive of up to, according to them, 130 rockets launched shortly before 9 p.m. Spanish time. On this occasion, they have launched most of them practically at the same time with the aim of overcoming the effective defenses of the Israeli anti-aircraft system, known as the Iron Dome.
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. "Sometimes this 'wolf warrior' sentiment can get out of hand," Jonathan Hassid, a professor of political science at Iowa State University told AFP. "(But) if China tries to soften its image, patriots at home will be furious.
Middle EastYNET News

No, Israel is not an apartheid state

I was in South Africa 18 months ago to take part in the anti-Israel "Apartheid Week," organized by the Boycott, Divest, Sanction Movement in local universities. I visited the Apartheid museum in Johannesburg and met with Black residents who lived under the apartheid regime. I later confronted BDS activists who...
Miami, FLIsrael News Agency

Israel Defense Forces Sends Rescue, Humanitarian Aid Team To Miami

Jerusalem, Israel — June 26, 2021 … The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs are sending a rescue and humanitarian aid team to Florida. The Israel Defense Forces, which has extensive domestic and international experience with search and rescue efforts, is sending a delegation headed by the Commander of the National Rescue Unit in the IDF Home Front Command, Col. (res.) Golan Vach, and will include a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guy Giladi, the former Deputy Consul General in Miami.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US lawmakers condemn human rights abuses by China

Washington [US], June 27 (ANI): Ahead of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) centenary anniversary next week, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers have submitted a resolution condemning China's human rights abuses over the last 100 years. Led by Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher, the resolution was introduced in the US House...
Aerospace & Defense19fortyfive.com

Israel Has F-15 and F-16 Fighters the U.S. Military Drools Over

F-15I The F-15I is essentially an F-15E but made according to Israeli specifications, used to replace Israel’s venerable, but aging fleet of F-4 Phantoms. Rather than serving as a fighter, Israel decided to take advantage of the F-15 family’s twin engines and high payload capacity to serve as a sort of compact but long-range strategic bomber that could be successful in a ground-attack role. The result was the F-15I Ra’am, or Thunder.
Middle EastPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Op-Ed: How the autocratic rule of Mahmoud Abbas fails Palestinians

Twenty-four years ago, while in charge of a small television operation at Al Quds University, my team and I decided to broadcast live sessions of the Palestinian Legislative Council dealing with corruption in the newly established Palestinian Authority. The broadcast angered people in Yasser Arafat’s entourage and I was arrested and jailed for seven days without any explanation.
PoliticsThe Jewish Press

Israel Gives China a Little Taste of its Own Medicine at UN

(JNS) In a rare move, reportedly due to U.S. pressure, Israel joined a declaration this week criticizing China at the U.N. Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over human-rights abuses against Muslims living in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region. Israel’s new message to China seems to be: “If you do not stop voting against us at the U.N., we will start voting against you.”
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Companies shift thinking on COVID-19 vaccine mandates

There's a new shift from prior thinking that companies could steer clear of mandating vaccines for their workers. Driving the news: Morgan Stanley said this week it would ban unvaccinated people from offices, while JPMorgan warned a mandate could be on the way. Why it matters: Wall Street isn't representative...
Militarysanjosesun.com

5 soldiers killed in terror attack in Balochistan: Pak Army

Balochistan [Pakistan], June 25 (ANI): Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan, the military said on Friday. "During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on to the terrorists in men and materials," the media wing of the Pakistan...
Worlddallassun.com

India calls for preserving sovereignty of Syria

New York [US], June 26 (ANI): India on Friday expressed concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, which has led to an increase in terrorism there, adding that long-term security and stability of the region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.
Congress & CourtsThe Jewish Press

Zeldin Reintroduces Bill to Cut Lebanese Military’s Ties to Hezbollah

A bill aiming to break the partnership between the Lebanese military and the Iran-backed terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon was reintroduced on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. Titled “Countering Hizballah in Lebanon’s Military Act,” it was sponsored by Jewish Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.), a member...
Worldshortpedia.com

Committed to establishment of independent, democratic state of Palestine: India at UNSC

India has backed the establishment of an 'independent, viable, and democratic State of Palestine' and called for an end to the decades-long conflict in the Middle East. At a session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), India has expressed concern about the potential for renewed violence in East Jerusalem and called for the resumption of peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.