Essex County, NJ

Essex County Pair Nabbed In Route 22 Gas Station Burglaries

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 23 days ago
Coleman Holden and Abufurgan Ahmad Photo Credit: Somerset County Prosecutor's Office

Two Essex County men were arrested in connection with a pair of Route 22 gas station robberies, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Abufurgan Ahmad, 54, of Newark, burglarized gas stations on Route 22 on April 15 and May 9, and was joined by Coleman Holden, 51, of East Orange, in the second incident, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson said.

During the first incident around 6:20 a.m., Ahmad forcibly opened the back door and stole an undisclosed amount in cash, a case of black and mild cigars and jumper cables from the gas station, Robertson said alongside other county officials.

He caused approximately $10,000 worth of damage, authorities said.

Then, around 10:05 a.m. on May 9, Ahmad pried open a glass door causing the glass to break, authorities said. He went inside the gas station and stole an undisclosed amount of cash, more than $800 worth of lottery tickets and more than $400 in Newport cigarettes, the prosecutor's office said.

They damaged the front door, a shelf and the ATM machine while attempting to pry it open, authorities said.

Meanwhile, holden went into the garage area and stole a backpack leaf blower, authorities said.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and North Plainfield Police Department conducted investigations into both burglaries.

Ahmad and Holden were arrested May 17 following in investigation, authorities said.

Both were each charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief following the robberies, Ahmad was also served a disorderly person's offense.

Prosecutor Robertson, Chief Fodor and North Plainfield Chief of Police William Parenti request anyone with information relating to the burglaries to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the North Plainfield Police Department at (908) 769-2937 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

