The Heckscher Museum is pleased to welcome two new staff members to the Curatorial and Visitor Services teams. Justyce Bennett has joined the Museum as Curatorial Assistant. Justyce attended St. Mary’s College of Maryland where she majored in Art History and Anthropology. Her undergraduate thesis centered on the reception of Black women folk artists in the mid to late 20th century. She went on to earn her Master’s degree at the University of Delaware’s Winterthur Program for American Material Culture where she also earned a historic preservation certificate. Since joining the team, she has been researching objects in the collection, including the new acquisitions, and looking into the work of Richard Mayhew for the exhibition opening in January of 2022.