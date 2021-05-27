Cancel
Paradise City Will Reunite Bruce Willis and John Travolta

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that it’s been almost three decades since John Travolta and Bruce Willis have worked together, actually together, on a movie set. They did collaborate in the Look Who’s Talking movies, but they were never on screen together. In this upcoming movie that almost sounds like another Punisher, Travolta will play a crime boss while Willis will play a bounty hunter that’s looking to take down the boss for having his father killed, or killing his father. Seriously, the fact that Willis has been so busy over the past few years knocking out less than stellar movies that have gone immediately to video is kind of odd for someone that used to be a blockbuster star, but it’s not exactly appalling. Travolta has had plenty of ups and downs over the years as well since he’s taken on several projects that didn’t really go anywhere and a few that were good enough to be deemed successful but weren’t the kind of fare that he was seen to nail down so many years ago. Both men used to be huge draws at the box office when they were younger, and even now their names are enough to excite people since they’re both talented individuals that can act and can help to create characters that people can believe in. Their time in Pulp Fiction was great since it pits them against each other in a manner that wasn’t the main thrust of the story, but came to a head very quickly when Vincent Vega, played by Travolta, was sent to kill Butch Coolidge, played by Willis. Apart from that and the Look Who’s Talking movies they haven’t really done anything together, so bringing them both in for Paradise City is bound to be something that fans will appreciate if only because it will test their on-screen chemistry once again.

