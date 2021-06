SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Association of Realtors created a petition in order to get the City of Spokane to revise its housing action plan. On July 12, the Spokane City Council is set to vote on it's housing plan. The Spokane Association of Realtors thinks that it "is based on out-of-date housing information and will NOT adequately address the severe housing shortage we now face," according to their petition.