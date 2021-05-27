Meet Our Seniors: Cadence Hunt

Amy Shen is joining MyRWA this summer as a Climate Resilience Fellow. This past spring, she completed her undergraduate degree in Environmental Engineering from Cornell University. During her time there, she also served as a captain of the Women’s Gymnastics team, group dialogue facilitator, and backpacking trip leader. She is eager to continue exploring the intersectional nature of climate, equity, and design as well as working to build a more resilient environment that supports both people and planet through planning and engineering. Amy lives in Newton, and enjoys listening to podcasts, exploring the outdoors (whether paddling, biking, or climbing), and keeping in touch with friends.