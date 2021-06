CHP not liable for shooting by drunken off-duty officer. Conclusory allegations pinning blame on the California Highway Patrol for a non-fatal shooting by one of its deputies while drunk and off-duty did not suffice, the Court of Appeal for this district held yesterday, affirming a judgment of dismissal which followed the sustaining of demurrers without leave to amend. Justice Kenneth Yegan of Div. Six wrote the opinion, which was not certified for publication.